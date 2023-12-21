Internet Explodes Over Morgan Wallen Co-Starring In Drake’s Music Video, And The Replies Are Hilarious

Drake dropped the music video for his new song “You Broke My Heart,” Wednesday, and the internet absolutely exploded over Morgan Wallen’s co-starring role.

Wallen did not have a feature on Drake’s latest single, but the two men joined forces for the opening scene of the epic, possible one-take, mini-movie accompanying the song. It starts with Drake and Wallen having what appears to be a semi-real conversation about a girl over dinner, only for the duo to be blown up in their car on the ride home.

Using Wallen was the perfect way for Drake to ensure the total and utter virality of the video and song. Not only is Wallen the most successful recording artist of 2023, despite having almost zero support from the corporate mainstream music industry, but he’s also one of the most controversial figures for many unforgiving Americans.

Back in 2021, Wallen’s neighbor secretly recorded him using a racial slur while hanging out with a group of friends. The backlash was enormous, almost ending Wallen’s career — but he did the unthinkable, and actually learned from his mistakes, grew out of his ignorance and continues to develop himself into a better person.

But that just isn’t good enough for a bunch of people on the internet, who totally lost their minds after seeing these two men do their jobs and release a song.

Guys, Morgan Wallen Just Showed Up In A Drake Video | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/euMHpXAPez — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 20, 2023

People on Twitter accused Drake of “stooping this low for attention” by including Wallen in the video. Another called Drake a “culture vulture” who would “started making country music to try to capitalize on the success Morgan Wallen has been having lately.” Others came after Wallen’s “acting abilities” as if this is even relevant to the music or purpose of the video.

Some even freaked out at Wallen working with Drake, which made absolutely no sense to me, but okay. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Major Life Decision)

To all this, I say, do you honestly think these two men give a crap what you think? What have you done in your life that is close to what these two have achieved independently, let alone combined? I bet it’s nothing, so shut up and enjoy the music. Or don’t, and move on.

The purpose of musicians is to entertain, not be some culture warrior to anchor your ideals to. Drake wrote a pretty good song. The video was better. Wallen also writes a lot of good songs, but his videos are pretty few and far between.