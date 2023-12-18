Morgan Wallen Closes Out 2023 With A Huge Win

Morgan Wallen is closing out 2023 with another huge win.

After a year of back-to-back professional wins, Morgan Wallen is wrapping up 2023 with his 11th #1 song on country radio, according to Whiskey Riff. “Everything I Love” hit the top spot, following the seemingly unending success of his 36-track surprise album “One Thing At A Time.”

The song was co-written by Wallen, Ashley Gorley, ERNEST and Ryan Vojtesak, and features an interpolation — a quick riff — of the Allman Brothers’ hit “Midnight Rider.” The song is closely tied with Nate Smith’s “World on Fire” on the Mediabase chart (at time of writing), one of the two main charts used by record labels to assess the success of their artists.

Wallen is also at the #2 spot and expected to reach #1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart with his hit “Thinkin’ Bout Me.” He could end up snagging the top two spots as the year finally ends should things keep going his way. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Major Life Decision)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” has already hit the #1 spot in 2023, as have “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and “Last Night,” all of which are from his most recent album. Whiskey Riff also thinks his song “Man Made A Bar,” a duet with Eric Church, will be in the top spot soon. And I massively agree.