Toyota Recalls Millions Of Vehicles Due To Faulty Sensor

Toyota Motor announced a global recall of 1.12 million vehicles Wednesday, spanning the 2020 to 2022 model years, due to a critical fault in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors.

This malfunction could potentially prevent airbags from deploying correctly in certain situations, according to Reuters. The recall predominantly affects vehicles in the United States, with approximately 1 million units implicated. The vehicles involved include a range of models such as the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4 and several Lexus models including the ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander and Sienna Hybrid.

The issue centers around the OCS sensors, which play a vital role in determining whether airbags should be deployed, especially in cases where a smaller adult or child is seated in the front. This feature adjusts the airbag deployment according to the size and position of the front seat passenger, Reuters reported. Toyota dealerships are set to carry out inspections and, where necessary, replace the defective sensors. Vehicle owners are expected to receive notifications regarding the recall starting Feb. (RELATED: Elon Musk’s Tesla Issues Recall For Almost All US Vehicles After Government Probe)

In July 2022, Toyota recalled 3,500 RAV4 vehicles in the U.S. due to a similar problem with the OCS sensor, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlighted the importance of functional airbags, citing that they have saved over 50,000 lives in the United States in the past three decades.

The updated sensors are a response to earlier models of airbags, which deployed uniformly for all passengers, Reuters added. This led to injuries and, in rare instances, fatalities among children, smaller adults, and passengers not wearing seat belts. The revised technology aims to mitigate these risks and ensure optimal safety for all vehicle occupants.