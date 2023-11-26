Honda Issues Recall That Could Impact Over 300,000 Vehicles Due To Seatbelt Defect

Honda is recalling more than 300,000 of its vehicles due to a missing piece in seatbelts which could reportedly increase the risk of injury in a crash, according to Fox Business.

The 2023 and 2024 models of Honda’s HR-Vs and Accords are not equipped with rivets designed to help seatbelts hold passengers in place during an accident, the outlet reported.

Honda issues recall potentially affecting more than 300,000 SUVs over seat belt issue https://t.co/6ZCYcgs4Df — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) November 26, 2023

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reportedly found the current seatbelts not compliant with various federal safety standards, including “Occupant Crash Protection,” “Seat Belt Assemblies,” and “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages,” per the outlet.



While there have been no reported injuries, the Japanese carmaker will start sending recall letters Jan. 8, 2024 to affected owners and install rivets free of charge, the outlet noted.

Individuals who have paid for rivet installation may be reimbursed by Honda, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Major Automakers Recall 92,000 Vehicles Due To Risk Of Going Up In Flames)

Vehicle owners can visit nhtsa.gov for more information or call the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or Honda at 1-888-234-2138.



Earlier this month, Honda issued a recall of nearly 250,000 vehicles due to concerns over a defect which could stall the engine, per Fox Business. No injuries were reported, but the company reportedly had to deal with 1,450 warranty claims, per the outlet.



More than 1 million Honda vehicles were also recalled over the summer reportedly due to rearview camera images not showing up on the vehicle’s dashboard screen, according to Fox Business.

Toyota, Honda’s top Japanese competitor, recalled almost 2 million of its vehicles Nov. 1, citing a fire risk from some of the replacement batteries, ABC7 Chicago reported.