‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The New Jersey medical examiner determined famous actor Nashawn Breedlove’s death was due to acute intoxication from fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.

The famous actor, best known for his work in the movie “8 Mile,” was deemed to have died accidentally, at the age of 46, according to TMZ. Gruesome details emerged from the autopsy that had not yet been publicly known, including that Breedlove’s body was reportedly found in a severe state of decomposition on a bedroom floor in his apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Factz (@mickey.factz)

Police said they had to force their way into Breedlove’s home by using a crowbar to break open his door, the outlet reported. They were reportedly tipped off to the fact something was wrong when the tenant who lived below Breedlove noticed a brown fluid leaking through the ceiling and into her unit, according to TMZ.

Police said they found a glass pipe, closely resembling a crake pipe, at the scene of his death, the outlet reported. Other paraphernalia that is commonly used to smoke crack cocaine was also found within the famous actor’s unit, according to TMZ.

Breedlove famously taunted rap legend Eminem in an epic lyrical battle in “8 Mile.” He played the role of Lotto in the 2002 film that also starred Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer and the late Brittany Murphy. Lotto’s character was loosely based on Eminem’s life, and the rap battle between the two artists has become a defining scene in pop culture. (RELATED: Angus Cloud’s Mother Shares Heart-Wrenching Details About Finding Him Dead)

Breedlove also saw success as a solo artist under the stage name ‘OX.’

One of his singles was featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 film “The Wash,” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.