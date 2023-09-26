Angus Cloud’s Mother Shares Heart-Wrenching Details About Finding Him Dead

The mother of late “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud shared the heart-wrenching details of what it was like to find her son dead in her home and her desperate attempts to resuscitate him.

Lisa Cloud described her son as an expressive child who drew on the walls of his bedroom in as a young boy. That is the very bedroom where Lisa found him slumped over his desk on July 31, dead at the age of 25, according to People.

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him,” Lisa said as she sobbed over the loss of her beloved son, per People.

She remains in that home today, with the constant reminder of the untouched bedroom where Cloud took his final breath.

“He was so beautiful and creative,” Lisa said in the recent interview. “He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room.”

Lisa recalled the many nights Cloud would fall asleep while creating art at his desk. She had no idea she would try to awaken him from that very position July 31, to find that he had passed away.

“I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away,” she said, per the outlet.

The devastated mother continued crying throughout the interview, according to People.

“I miss him so much. He was the love of my life,” she said, per the outlet.

An autopsy revealed that Cloud died of acute intoxication from an accidental overdose of drugs. Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system.

Lisa seized the opportunity to clarify what led to her famous son’s death.

“It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” she said, according to People. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.” (RELATED: New Information Surfaces In Investigation Of ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud’s Death)

Lisa captured her son’s spirit as she paid tribute to his life.

“He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me,” she said, according to People. “You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much.”