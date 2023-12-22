Cardi B And Offset Sued For Damaging Swanky Home And Failing To Pay Rent

An unnamed landlord is suing rapper exes Cardi B and Offset for causing “significant property damage” and failing to make payments on a home they rented.

The owners of the fancy Beverly Hills property alleged that the former celebrity couple were behind on rent and utility payments when they left the home, according to TMZ. In addition to failing to pay for their property, the two also trashed the swanky residence, leaving permanent scratches in the tiled floors, the landlord claimed, according to the outlet. The landlord estimated the damages at around $85,000 TMZ noted, citing court documents.

Cardi B and Offset reportedly moved into the home in early 2022 and departed in October without giving any notice at all.

The landlord claimed the famous artists damaged the rugs and curtains in the home and broke furniture and that they left holes in the walls and burn marks on various items of furniture, including counters, cabinets, and chairs, according to TMZ.

The landlord claimed to have made numerous attempts to resolve the matter amicably, but was unable to reach a resolution with Offset and Cardi B — whose real names are Kiari Cephus and Belcalis Almánzar.

Cardi B recently announced that she has moved on from Offset and is now a single lady. The “WAP” rapper declared their breakup in a series of emotional social media posts, accusing Offset of treating her poorly. (RELATED: Lil Nas X And Zedd Sued For Hosting Wild Hollywood Party)

Neither Cardi B nor Offset has directly addressed the landlord’s claims, and no images of the alleged damage has circulated online at this time.