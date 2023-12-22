You Might Throw Your Mug Against The Wall When You Learn Why Coffee Can Be So Expensive

We somehow missed an Empower survey published in late November that found Millennials and their total lack of financial literacy.

Empower’s survey focused on the concept of “financial happiness,” which probably should have been termed “total financial ignorance bordering on insanity,” but that’s just my opinion. It turns out that 72 percent of Millennials and 67 percent of Gen Z think that money can buy happiness, but some 62 percent of Millennials think that having a $7 coffee is the same as being happy. (RELATED: We Somehow Missed Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Giving The Most Amazing Financial Advice)

Listen, I am already pretty embarrassed for those of you who spend stupid amounts of money on food and drink you can easily make for yourselves at home, which is often tastier. But you’ve got to understand that the (a) spending money doesn’t create happiness, but debt and misery, and (b) every time you buy a coffee for $7, you’re guaranteeing we’ll be paying $10-30 per coffee, maybe even $100 by summer 2024 if Biden’s economy keeps going this way.

62% of Millennials say they’re willing to pay $7 for a daily coffee because of the joy it brings, per Empower. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 22, 2023

More than that, how tragic and empty are the lives of Millennials and Gen Z that buying expensive coffees makes them happy? Surely, in one of the most advanced countries and cultures in the world, there are more interesting things to make young people happy? (RELATED: You Think Gen Z Slang Is Insane? You’re Not Ready For Gen Alpha Slang)

I’m really sad for the millions of people who will look back on their empty lives and say “well, at least I could afford all those tasty coffees,” as their veins explode at age 46 from the bombardment of chemical sugars they’ve ingested.