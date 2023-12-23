Founding Member Of Dixie Chicks Killed

A founding member of the Dixie Chicks, Laura Lynch, was killed Saturday in a car accident in Texas, according to a press release.

Texas authorities stated that the 64-year-old musician had gotten into a head-on collision with another vehicle that was attempting to pass on a two-way highway.

A preliminary report indicates Lynch was driving eastbound on U.S. 62 when another driver traveling westbound attempted to pass another vehicle on a “two-way undivided portion” of the highway, according to the press release. (RELATED: The Dixie Chicks Change Name To Exclude The Word Dixie Amid Heightened Discussions Of Racism)

Following the head-on collision, the westbound driver’s vehicle caught fire while Lynch’s vehicle rested inoperable in the wastbound lane. The Dixie Chicks founding member was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities, according to the press release. The other driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Members of the band, now known as The Chicks, posted a statement Saturday to Instagram following the news of Lynch’s death, saying she had been a “bright light” with “undeniable talents.”

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” the post stated. (RELATED: The Chicks Perform The National Anthem At Democratic National Convention)

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.