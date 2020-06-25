The Dixie Chicks Change Name To Exclude The Word Dixie Amid Heightened Discussions Of Racism

The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word “dixie” from their band name following an increase in discussions regarding racism.

The band will now be named The Chicks and the social media pages reflect the change, according to a report published Thursday by Pitchfork. Unlike Lady Antebellum, The Dixie Chicks seemingly reached out to another group that already went by the name The Chicks before making the change across their platforms.

The Dixie Chicks are changing their name…they’re now going to be called ‘The Chicks’ https://t.co/12djN8tSUF — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) June 25, 2020



“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name,” the band said in a statement to Pitchfork. “We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”

Even the marketing materials for their new song “March March” reflect the new name.

The name change comes after Variety published an op-ed titled, “After Lady A, Is It Time For The Dixie Chicks To Rethink Their Name?” Lady Antebellum recently announced the band was changing the name to Lady A. (RELATED: Country Band Lady Antebellum Changes Name Following George Floyd’s Death)

“The Dixie Chicks don’t need to change their name to get that kind of publicity, but their silence has been deafening,” the op-ed said. “This is a discussion we need to have, and they should be a part of it.”