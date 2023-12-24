‘Shot Across The Bow’: CBS News Correspondent Says 2024 Will Bring ‘Incredible Legal Exposure’ In Hunter Biden’s Case

CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge predicted Sunday that 2024 will bring “incredible legal exposure” against Hunter Biden, highlighting his upcoming California tax case.

Herridge appeared on “Face The Nation” among a panel of other journalists discussing upcoming political highlights for 2024. CBS host Margaret Brennan questioned the senior investigative reporter on how Hunter Biden’s upcoming legal issues could potentially affect him.

Herridge noted 2024 is going to be an “incredible legal exposure” year for Hunter Biden as his father campaigns for reelection, but also emphasized his upcoming tax charges case in California. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Drug Addiction Defense Shattered By New California Indictment)

“2024 is going to be a year of incredible legal exposure for the president’s son and these criminal prosecutions are going to unfold at the same time that his father is running for reelection,” Herridge stated.

Herridge outlined the need to pay “special attention” to Hunter Biden’s upcoming trial in California, highlighting that the special counsel in the case is “at the very least” potentially investigating various avenues of violations. (RELATED: Lesley Wolf Refused To Explain Order To Remove Joe Biden From Search Warrant In Hunter Biden Case)

“In January, he will be arraigned in California Court on the tax charges. And I would pay special attention to the California case.”

“I had two lawyers look at the 56 page indictment, and they reached the same conclusion that it is a shot across the bow by the special counsel. He identifies Hunter Biden as a lawyer, a consultant and a lobbyist and then goes into considerable detail about his business transactions with Ukraine, with China, Romania and others. And they see this as an indicator that the special counsel at the very least is investigating potential violations of foreign lobbying laws, maybe even a superseding indictment,” Herridge stated.

Hunter Biden was indicted early December on nine counts related to alleged tax payment failures amounting to over $1 million during a four-year period. The indictment alleged the president’s son had gained more than $7 million in total gross income due to foreign business dealings involving entities of Ukraine, Romania and China.

In total for the California case, Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors that include his failure to pay and file taxes. The president’s son is set to make his appearance for the Los Angeles trial Jan. 11, according to the Associated Press.