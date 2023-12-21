Hunter Biden Listed As Creditor On Rudy Giuliani’s Bankruptcy Filing

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is one of the creditors listed on former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy court filing.

Guiliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Thursday after a jury in Washington, D.C., determined that Guiliani owed two Georgia election workers nearly $150 million in damages for defamatory remarks about the 2020 presidential election.

His list of creditors includes Hunter Biden, the IRS, Dominion Voting Systems, Smartmatic, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, Guiliani Partners LLC and Noelle Dunphy, a former employee who accused Giuliani of sexual assault. (RELATED: ‘Enemies Of Our Republic’: Rudy Giuliani Addresses Indictment En Route To Surrendering Himself In Georgia)

Hunter Biden is included on Rudy Giuliani’s list of creditors, Giuliani’s bankruptcy filing shows. Biden sued Giuliani in September and accused him of manipulating the data on his abandoned laptop archive @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/gz9pcv0ciM — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) December 21, 2023

Hunter Biden sued Giuliani in September in connection with the dissemination of his abandoned laptop archive, accusing the former New York City mayor of manipulating the contents of his laptop archive and altering some of its data.

Giuliani provided a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive to the New York Post after a Delaware computer repairman gave a copy to Giuliani’s lawyer, the outlet disclosed when it broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in Oct. 2020.

The lawsuit is part of Hunter Biden’s increasingly aggressive legal strategy against his political opponents as he faces nine federal tax charges in California and three federal gun charges in Delaware. He could receive up to 17 years in prison for the tax charges and 25 years for the alleged gun offenses.

Media outlets such as the Daily Caller News Foundation, New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News have verified the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop archive.

The FBI verified the contents of Biden’s laptop in Nov. 2019 during the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) ongoing criminal investigation, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in May. (RELATED: FBI Knew New York Post’s Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Real Ahead Of 2020 Election, FBI Form Shows)

In his bankruptcy filing, Giuliani estimated between $100 million and $500 million of liabilities compared to less than $10 million in assets. The amount owed to each creditor is not listed on his bankruptcy filing.

GIULIANI BANKRUPTCY FILING:

“No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount,” said Giuliani spokesman (and former Daily Caller reporter) Ted Goodman, according to Reuters.

Giuliani and Trump are among those indicted by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury in connection with Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He pleaded not guilty in Georgia to 13 charges including violations of the state’s racketeering law.

As mayor of New York City from 1994-2001, Giuliani gained national prominence for overseeing a significant reduction of violent crime and for his response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, culminating in a Time Magazine person of the year award. He ran unsuccessfully for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.