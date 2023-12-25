Here Are This Year’s Top 5 Worst And Craziest Moments From ‘The View’

“The View” co-hosts wrapped up their television appearances until after the new year, but the show’s run in 2023 proved to be downright chaotic. Here is a rundown of the “The View” ladies’ top five craziest moments.

#1: Joy Behar’s ‘g-spot’

Though no one asked to hear this, one of the show’s longest-running co-hosts, Joy Behar, said she is “all-in” on just one man being able to locate her g-spot. While assuring her fellow co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, that she knows where it is, Behar said she would hire a search party to look for it if she could not find it.

“If just one man could locate my g-spot, I’m all in! I don’t need thousands of them,” Behar said. “Give me one good one, right ladies? They know.”

#2: Whoopi makes TMI admission we all could’ve gone through life without knowing

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg stunned everyone when she told the world she does not wear underwear. Goldberg brought up “the great underwear debate” during a May 10 segment.

“How much underwear do you take when you pack? People apparently had really strong opinions. I don’t wear underwear, so it’s not a question I have to think about, but I will throw it to you all.”

#3: Actress Jane Fonda calling for the “murder” of pro-lifers

Pro-abortion actress Jane Fonda joined the program as a guest during a Mar. 10 segment. She declared women will not go back to a pre-Roe v. Wade era after the Supreme Court returned the question of abortion regulation to the states in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Behar asked Fonda about what steps should be taken to fight against abortion bans.

“Well, I think murder,” Fonda replied with a straight face.

“What did you say?” fellow “Grace and Frankie” actress Lily Tomlin asked.

“Murder,” Fonda repeated.

The actress gave Behar a weary look after she insisted she was only joking. Though Fonda later made assurances she only used “hyperbole” to make her case, this moment shocked and alarmed many. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Says Pro-Lifers Shouldn’t Seek Medical Attention)

#4: Sunny Hostin bombards Alyssa Farah Griffin over Mike Pence

While the co-hosts often bicker, co-host Sunny Hostin waging war on co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin stood out among other fights. Hostin went after Griffin for apparently being unable to “defend” her previous boss, former Vice President Mike Pence.

“What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for that you know of,” Hostin told Griffin.

“I am not, no, no, no, why don’t you ask me a question rather than—” Griffin began. “I had a point I wanted to make.”

“You said you needed to hear more from him and I don’t need to hear more from Pence for several reasons,” Hostin continued. “Because when I lived in—”

“Well you just accused me of something, so why don’t you let me actually answer,” Griffin pushed back. “You’re never going to vote for a Republican, ever.”

“Nope, nope, I’m gonna finish what I’m gonna say,” Hostin said.

Hostin criticized Pence for his handling of a 2015 AIDS outbreak in Indiana and claimed many people “died because of him.” An estimated 183 to 184 HIV infections broke out in Indiana by August 11, 2015, a significantly lower number than the AIDS epidemic which broke out in the 1980s, according to FactCheck.org.

#5: Ana Navarro accuses Meghan McCain of influence-peddling, leads to possible lawsuit

Co-host Ana Navarro attempted to defend Hunter Biden by accusing McCain, a former co-host, of influence-peddling off of her family name.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!” Navarro said during a Dec. 14 panel.

McCain, the daughter of former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, threatened to speak to her lawyers about what was “libeled against” her during that segment.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView@ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have,” McCain said. “I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”