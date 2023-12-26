Avocado Toast Inventor Bill Granger Dies At 54 On Christmas

The famous Australian chef who invented avocado toast, Bill Granger, died in a London hospital on Christmas Day at the age of 54.

Granger’s family confirmed his death in a heartfelt message posted to social media Tuesday.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London,” their statement read. Granger’s cause of death has not been shared publicly at this time.

The family paid tribute to Granger’s legacy.

“Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years,” they wrote.

“In 1999, he and his wife Natalie began a professional partnership that launched the business globally. Together they built a successful business that today has 19 restaurants across Sydney, London, Greater Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Seoul.”

Granger’s family detailed his accolades and the tremendous influence he had in the food industry.

“Bill authored 14 cookbooks, made 5 TV series and most recently was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia in January 2023,” his family wrote.

They said he will forever be fondly remembered as the “King of Breakfast,” and gave him credit for “making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world.”

Fellow chef and acclaimed restauranteur Jamie Oliver also paid tribute to Granger in the comments section of his family's post.

“This is devastating news, im so sad to hear this, what a guy he was …. a wonderful human, kind calm soul….i admired everything he represented in food I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good,” he wrote.

“Sending so much love to all his family 🙏🏼 rest in peace, Bill, he will be sorely missed jox x x”