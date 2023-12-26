‘Doctor Who’ Star Richard Franklin Dies At Age 87

Richard Franklin, famous actor from “Doctor Who” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” died in his sleep Monday at the age of 87.

His death was confirmed by his friend, Liam Rudden, who ran Franklin’s social media accounts.

“Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long term illness,” Rudden wrote on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.”

Statement from Richard’s family:

“Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long term illness. We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.’

Pic Credit Líam Rudden Media pic.twitter.com/s4Q0tOpjEa — Richard Franklin (@PlanetFranklin) December 25, 2023

Rudden paid tribute to the star by sharing some of his most endearing qualities.

“He is also well remembered outside the family for his long running career in TV and Theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.”

“This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last,” Rudden shared.

our wonderful brave captain Yates #RichardFranklin has gone on his awfully big adventure I’m so verygrateful i saw him on Friday. smiling memories & love for him are with me & all of us who’s lives he touched& enriched❤️. my thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/0UGgH7oTmD — KatyManning Official welcomes you (@ManningOfficial) December 25, 2023

The statement went on to reveal just how much Franklin appreciated receiving feedback from fans, as Rudden noted he “would have loved that he is trending” on online search results and social media.

“One thing I loved about managing Richard’s social media was reading him your messages. He was always surprised and humbled by the love shown to him and it was very much reciprocated. That love is so evident right now and I’m sure will be of great comfort to his family,” Rudden wrote.

We’re sad to report the passing of Richard Franklin, who appeared in multiple adventures with the Third Doctor as Captain Mike Yates ❤️ https://t.co/x3OH9wSUgr pic.twitter.com/LsXPXemwbc — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 26, 2023

The British actor was famous for his work on screen, as well as on stage. He debuted in 1966 on the British series “Dixon of Dock Green” and got his big break after appearing in a nine-episode run of the soap opera, “Crossroads,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister Of Nick And Aaron Carter, Dead At 41)

Franklin’s credits include “The Doctors,” “Little Women” and “The Borgias.” He was best known for his role as Denis Rigg on “Emmerdale Farm,” where he stayed for two years. The famous actor played Captain Mike Yates of UNIT in “Doctor Who” for three years, and reprised his role in “Doctor Who: Dimensions in Time.”