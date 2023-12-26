Another Republican Lawmaker Claims To Have Been Swatted On Christmas Day

New York Republican Rep. Brandon Williams said Monday that his house was swatted on Christmas Day.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” the Republican lawmaker tweeted. (RELATED: ‘That Was My Instinct’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Grabbed Her Gun During ‘Swatting’ Incident)

Rep. Williams also lashed out against a news outlet using a photo of his home in their reporting of the incident. “My home was “swatted” on Christmas. Someone hoped police might accidentally kill me and my family. Today local “news” doxxed us by publishing a photo of my home, why? To make it easier to target my family? You put my family’s lives at risk,” Rep. Williams tweeted.

New York’s Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck confirmed to Newsweek that the swatting incident occurred and that it was “quickly confirmed” that the report about a shooting at the congressman’s residence was “false.”

This incident was the second such false swatting report on a Republican Congressional representative on Christmas Day of 2023. Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene also tweeted on Christmas Day that her house was swatted, a claim that local police have since confirmed.