Here Are Some Of Peter Doocy’s Best Moments

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is well known for cornering White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and other members of the Biden administration. Here are some of Doocy’s greatest moments in the briefing room.

1. Reading Karine’s election denial tweets to her face

In September, Doocy read off some of Jean-Pierre’s old tweets in which she claimed that the 2016 presidential election was “stolen” and that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stole the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.

“If denying an election is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?” he asked.

“So let’s be very clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” she said.

“How is that ridiculous?” Doocy interjected.

“You’re asking me a question, let me answer it,” she pushed back. “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was in danger of voting rights. That’s what I was speaking to at the time and here’s the thing, I have said, Governor Kemp won the election in Georgia. I’ve been clear about that. I have said President Trump won the election in 2016 and I’ve been clear about that.” (RELATED: Peter Doocy Reads Karine’s Old Tweets Claiming Trump Stole 2016 Election To Her Face)

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

2. ‘What were you thinking?’: Doocy confronts Biden to his face about classified documents

The Fox News correspondent did not mince words with the president in January when he asked about a batch of classified documents found in his garage.

“Mr. President, classified material next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked.

“As I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” the president said. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Biden Calling Peter Doocy ‘A Stupid Son-Of-A-Bitch’)

“Was it in a locked garage?” Doocy asked.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Biden said.

3. President O’Biden: Doocy misstates Biden’s name

The whole briefing room burst into laughter in December when Doocy mixed up Biden’s name with former President Barack Obama’s.

“Is President O’Biden….Is President Biden…okay,” Doocy asked.

“Yes, he is,” White House national security adviser John Kirby replied as the assembled journalists continued laughing.

4. Doocy shows pure class after the president called him a ‘stupid son of a bitch’

In January 2022, a hot mic caught the president calling Doocy a “stupid-son-of-a-bitch” after he asked about the potential “political liability” inflation could become in the 2024 election. He later told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that the president contacted him via phone later in the day to tell him it was “nothing personal.” Doocy also clarified that he didn’t receive an apology and didn’t expect one.

“He did clear the air and I appreciate it,” Doocy told Hannity. “We had a nice call.”

“He–that’s not an answer. Did he apologize? That doesn’t sound like an apology,” Hannity said.

He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Doocy responded. “I told him that I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III. With all the stuff going on, I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out this evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air, but I don’t need anybody to apologize to me.”

5. Why is President Biden ‘treated like a baby?’

Doocy asked the KJP in September why the 81-year-old president is “treated like a baby,” a question that appeared to irk Jean-Pierre.

“President Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Why does White House staff treat him like a baby?” Doocy asked at the White House press briefing Tuesday.

“No one treats the President of the United States, the commander-in-chief, like a baby,” the press secretary responded.

“So, there’s this book that says—” Doocy began.

“That’s ridiculous, it’s a ridiculous claim,” Jean-Pierre interjected.

Doocy was referring to the book “The Last Politician” by Atlantic writer Franklin Foe, which states that “rather than owning his failure” after he went off script during a March 2022 speech by declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be allowed to remain in power, Biden “fumed to friends how he was treated like a toddler.”

6. Doocy asked point-blank why Biden is afraid of China

In March, Doocy flat-out accused the president of being “afraid of China” due to his failure to hold the country accountable for its role in causing the COVID-19 pandemic and for flying a spy balloon across U.S. skies in February.

“Why is President Biden afraid of China?” Doocy asked.

“The president is not afraid of China,” KJP replied. “Did you see the president last week when we went to Ukraine, to Kyiv, this is not a president that’s afraid of anything. There was an historic trip that many of you said was brave, so clearly this is a president that is not afraid to go to a war zone, he’s not afraid to go there when there’s no military presence on the ground. So there is nothing this president fears.”

“China flew a spy craft over the U.S., the president didn’t really do anything to China, and according to the FBI director [Christopher Wray], China may have created something that has killed more than 1.1 million people in this country and President Biden is not punishing them,” Doocy pressed.