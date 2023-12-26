Pop-tarts and palm trees … I can dig it.

When it comes to iconic championship trophies, you think of the Stanley Cup, the Lombardi Trophy, the Commissioner’s Trophy, the Larry O’Brien Trophy … But ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a new one on our hands courtesy of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and it’s an instant legend. (RELATED: Wild: Massive Brawl Erupts After 68 Ventures Bowl Following EMU’s Korey Hernandez Sucker-Punching USA’s Jamarrien Burt)

Bowl games these days all have a gimmick. It’s become the in-thing to do with corporations taking over everything we love. And though normally some of us get annoyed with the Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust PLC Toilet Bowl, or something like that, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has given us a gimmicky bowl that’s, well, delicious.

And the most tasty thing from their festivities?

This absolutely glorious trophy fantastically hidden in a Pop-Tarts wrapper before its reveal.

Had to call in some reinforcements to help with the unveil! pic.twitter.com/peOlC6uExc — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 26, 2023

Squaring off for the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy will be the Kansas State Wildcats and NC State Wolfpack, and the game takes place Thursday — a game I will surely be watching, betting on and waiting to see the celebration with that gorgeous piece of glory.

The trophy is a multi-tier design featuring a chrome football on top and some straight up cool chromed-out Pop-Tarts on the side. Oh, and to make it even better, there’s also functional slots where you can put real Pop-Tarts.

Bowl games don’t mean anything, my ass.

In all its glory! (Yes, those Pop-Tarts are real!) pic.twitter.com/QXK5aIfR1h — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 26, 2023

Just imagine having this thing in your trophy case … which tells me this game is gonna be an absolute battle.

Let’s get it!