Abracadabra: Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Visualizes A Touchdown, And Then It Actually Happens Like Pure Magic

Damn, I love my head coach! I love him! I love him! I love him!

As a Miami Dolphins fan, I’m extremely grateful for our skipper, Mike McDaniel. He’s the coolest head coach in the NFL, and arguably the most creative and fiery in terms of straight-up gridiron play.

So when it was revealed on Max’s “Hard Knocks” that McDaniel visualized a touchdown before it actually happened in last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, it wasn’t the most shocking thing in the world. But holy hell, was it one of the most swagged-out things the football world has ever seen.

After they forced the Jets on the sideline from a three-and-out in the second quarter, McDaniel decided to take advantage of the momentum the Phins had to bust the game wide open, doing so with a beautiful bomb. But not before predicting it. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Allegedly Told Julian Edelman ‘Don’t F*ck It Up’ Regarding ‘A Bunch Of Money’ He Bet On Super Bowl)

With seven minutes and 42 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a deep pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The wide receiver completely annihilated Jets cornerback D.J. Reed on an immaculate run route — something McDaniel saw happening before the ball even snapped.

“I’m really visualizing the one-play drive here,” McDaniel said in a video posted by the NFL to Twitter. “If we get kick coverage, Waddle’s going to have a one-play drive here.”

And that’s exactly what happened, with this whole scene made even better by McDaniel’s “haha-hahahahaa, here it comes.”

WATCH:

“I’m really visualizing the one-play drive here.” Mike McDaniel is out here manifesting TDs 💫 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/EKDNHDesLZ — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2023

Give this man the Coach of the Year now … it’s not even a competition at this point.