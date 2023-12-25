Wild: Massive Brawl Erupts After 68 Ventures Bowl Following EMU’s Korey Hernandez Sucker-Punching USA’s Jamarrien Burt

This is absolutely wild.

Eastern Michigan was horrendous in a 59-10 blowout defeat Saturday to South Alabama, showing no will and no fight throughout the 68 Ventures Bowl … well, until the very end after they already suffered an embarrassing ass-whoopin’.

Celebrating their bowl championship and singing along to their band after the game, the Jaguars were all lined up on the field of Mobile, Alabama’s Hancock Stadium. And while the team and fans were trying to enjoy the moment, Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez ran from behind them and blasted South Alabama defensive back Jamarrien Burt with a power sucker-punch — Hernandez was with his teammates.

In response, several South Alabama players swirled around Burt to beat the brakes off him, which they did. And then eventually, other Eagles players ran out to defend their teammate. From there, a gargantuan brawl broke out.

WATCH:

best angle i’ve seen yet, credit to south_alabamian on tik tok pic.twitter.com/2i6MbOYIeu — sean (@jagsfbguy) December 24, 2023

Holy hell, this is insane, and what I wanna know … how on earth did this get sparked up?

Like, I get that Eastern Michigan got blown out, but you’re still at a bowl game and was given what I’m sure was a pretty flashy gift bag for being in it. I know how those things are. So with your brand new PlayStation 5 and Jordan sneakers back at your 5-star hotel, what would possess you to be this angry?

What? Because you lost? So never mind your career too and potential NIL opportunities in the future? (RELATED: Florida State Reportedly Expected To Begin Process Of Leaving ACC)

Dumbass, just a straight up dumbass.