‘Scream VII’ Director Christopher Landon Abandons Film

“Scream VII” director Christopher Landon issued a statement to social media Saturday, notifying fans he left the embattled horror film.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” the 48-year old wrote on Twitter. He addressed the controversy surrounding the film with one simple sentence. “This will disappoint some and delight others,” he said in his statement.

Landon noted the conflicting feelings he had in relation to this film by saying, “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

The former leading ladies of the film, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, also stepped away in November.

Barrera was fired after posting an Instagram message sharing her perspective on the Israel-Hamas war. Shortly thereafter, Ortega issued a statement saying she had previously asserted her schedule wouldn’t allow her to maintain her role in the movie.

Landon continued by expressing his feelings about backing out of the film.

“But it’s time to move on.”

Landon continued sharing his views on the matter with a secondary post on Twitter.

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes [Craven’s] legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world,” he said.

“What he and Kevin [Williamson] created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow,” he stated.(RELATED: Hollywood Agents Sever Ties With Susan Sarandon After Anti-Jewish Rant: REPORT)

Landon didn’t offer any additional information on his decision to walk away from the film.