Company Drops Actress Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream VII’ Over Anti-Israel Posts

Spyglass, the company behind the “Scream” film franchise, dropped actress Melissa Barrera from “Scream VII” after she posted her personal views on the war in Gaza.

Barrera will no longer star in the film and has been entirely dropped from the project after a series of her social media posts were considered offensive and not in line with the franchise, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” Barrera wrote in part of her message in an Instagram story.

“Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories,” she continued. “And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Barrera was the lead character in the 2022 “Scream” movie, which earned $137.7 million, globally. She also starred in “Scream VI,” which earned over $168.9 million, globally.

Filming on “Scream VII” had not yet begun at the time of her dismissal, but Spyglass will have to adjust their original plans in the wake of the firing. (RELATED: Hollywood Agents Sever Ties With Susan Sarandon After Anti-Jewish Rant: REPORT)

Barrera joins several other famous people that have lost connections or their roles in productions as a result of sharing their views on the situation.