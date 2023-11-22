Major Motion Picture In Danger After Prominent Actress Exits

The future of “Scream VII” is uncertain after actress Jenna Ortega announced she will not return to the latest installment of the Horror movie.

This news comes just one day after star Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie after her recent social media posts were deemed to be antisemitic by Spyglass Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Director Christopher Landon has not indicated that he will be abandoning his role in the film.

Jenna Ortega will not return for ‘SCREAM 7’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Lsb8b1bAKt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 22, 2023

It’s unclear what the next steps will be, or who Spyglass may be seeking to replace Barrera and Ortega.

Sources close to the situation insisted that Ortega’s departure from “Scream VII” has nothing at all to do with the fact that Barrera was cut from filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Multiple sources indicated the actress had not locked in on a deal or agreed on wages during the renegotiating process.

Spyglass declined to bring back Neve Campbell, the original star of the franchise, citing that she had asked for a wage increase that was deemed to be too significant for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Company Drops Actress Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream VII’ Over Anti-Israel Posts)

The movie industry has already taken a huge hit at the box office, and is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, and the 2023 writers’ strike.

It’s unclear if they will be able to successfully move forward without two of their biggest stars.