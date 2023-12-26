Tucker Carlson Reveals Life’s ‘Only One Objective’

Tucker Carlson revealed what he believes a human being’s sole purpose is in life Tuesday in an episode of “Ask Tucker.”

Carlson responded to a questioner who asked what one thing should be achieved in life in video posted on X.

“Now, it tells you a lot about modern America that that’s even a question. No person, certainly no man in the previous, say, 15,000 years would have asked, ‘What should I achieve in life?’ There’s really only one objective in life. And that’s reproduction,” Carlson said.

The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) creator and Daily Caller co-founder urged his audience to “pass on your genes” to avoid extinction. He said that having children “makes you the patriarch of a clan and gives meaning to your life.”

“You could spend your entire life working for Deutsche Bank, which is obviously pointless and destructive of the social order. And you probably wouldn’t feel good about that,” Carlson said. “But if you had a bunch of kids, you would still win because you’re passing on your genes.”

There’s really only one objective in life: pass on your genes. Our new advice series, Ask Tucker, is back. pic.twitter.com/WtzOOt5I9Z — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 26, 2023

Carlson emphasized that reproduction fulfills a person’s “core destiny,” stating that criminals who have more kids than you are “really ahead.” (RELATED: ‘Fickle World’: Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Can’t Rely On Advertisers)

“Next time you read about someone who has like, 27 arrests and he’s been arrested for some horrible crime and he’s a complete ne’er-do-well if not menace to society. George Floyd, for example. Find out how many kids that person has,” Carlson said.

“Push a little more deeply into his background and I’d be willing to bet my late-model car that he’s got more kids than you,” Carlson said. “So who’s really ahead? You? Or George Floyd? You? Or the guy with 27 drug arrests? The guy with 27 drug arrests. If he’s got more kids than you, he wins because in the end, that’s how we tally the race. By reproduction.”

“Get to it,” Carlson said. “Have some pups.”