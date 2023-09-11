Elon Musk Confirms He Fathered A Third Child With Grimes

Elon Musk confirmed Sunday he and his former partner Grimes welcomed their third child into the world.

Musk revealed the news on his own platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. He was responding to an initial post by Pop Base and confirmed their third child has been named Tau Techno Mechanicus. Musk and Grimes broke up in 2021 but continue to maintain what Grimes has referred to as a “very fluid” relationship, according to CNN.

Tau Techno Mechanicus Circumference/Diameter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2023

Musk and Grimes’ two other children are named X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The birth of their child was kept a secret until the release of Musk’s tweet. It remains unclear if Tau Techno Mechanicus was conceived by Grimes or born by surrogate, according to CNN.

No further details were provided about their new bundle of joy.

Musk has publicly commented about his concern for declining birth rates.

The billionaire has five other children. His twins Griffin and Vivian as well as triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai were part of his previous marriage.

Elon Musk and Grimes had a third child named Techno Mechanicus, a new biography of Elon Musk reveals. pic.twitter.com/blvpQCoYvV — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

He also shares 16-month-old twins named Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis. Zilis holds an executive position at Neuralink, a company owned by Musk that aims to develop a chip that can be implanted into the human brain, according to CNN. (RELATED: Claire Danes Secretly Welcomes Baby Number 3)

There have been no images of the new baby shared to social media at this time. It’s unclear if Musk or Grimes will share additional details about their growing family.