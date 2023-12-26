‘Ultimate Genocide’: Robert O’Brien Describes ‘Danger’ Of Iran Building Nuclear Weapon, Says They’re ‘Very Close’

Former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien stated Tuesday on Fox News that Iran was “very close” to having a nuclear weapon, warning that the country could “potentially” commit “ultimate genocide” against Israel.

O’Brien appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the tensions between Iran and Israel especially since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Fox guest host Jason Chaffetz asked the former national security advisor his thoughts on the consequences of Iran possibly having a nuclear weapon.

O’Brien stated he not only believes the Arab country is “very close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, but it could have a domino effect on other countries. (RELATED: Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment Following $6 Billion Payment Greenlit By Biden Admin)

“I can tell you — without getting into details — the Iranians are very close to having a nuclear weapon and they’re very close to having it put on a delivery system to menace Israel or our ships in the Red Sea or the Persian Gulf,” O’Brien stated.

“But think about this Jason, if Iran gets a nuclear weapon what do you think the Saudis are gonna do? The Saudis just paid a billion dollars to buy Phil Mickelson and John Rahm, and a golf league. You don’t think they’ll spend 10 times that much to buy a nuclear capability, if their arch rivals Iran have it?”

“And what do you think Egypt, the leader of the Arab world, or Turkey, which has been fighting Iran since before either country was Muslim — what do you think they’re going to do about it? We’re going to have a nuclear arms race, in the middle of the most dangerous neighborhood in the world, and it’s going to be brought on because instead of putting Iran in a box like John Ratcliffe talked about, Jason, we had Iran bankrupt,” O’Brien stated.

The former national security advisor stated that while the Biden administration has tried to appease the Iranian government, it has backfired on the U.S. O’Brien additionally highlighted the consequences for Israel if Iran were to build a nuclear weapon, stating they could “potentially” destroy Israel. (RELATED: US Strikes Facilities Used By Iran-Backed Groups In Retaliation For Attack Leaving One American Critically Wounded)

“The Biden administration came in and said if we just give him enough money, if we just give him a hostage ransom, if we just turn a blind eye to sanctions, if we just let them get rich again, they’ll be nice to us. They’re not nice to us. They’re not that into us. They’re taking all that money, as you pointed out, to build a nuclear program. Now that’s gonna put Israel in danger — the former president of Iran said that Israel is a one bomb country. What did he mean by that? It meant we can kill all the Jews in Israel with one bomb, because Israel is a small country … So that puts Israel at danger,” O’Brien stated.

“And think about a future American president. If there’s a crisis in the Middle East, we want to send a carrier group to the Middle East and we send a carrier group — that carrier group with 5,000 sailors and pilots on it are gonna be a danger of one nuclear weapon from Iran could wipe out an entire carrier battle group. They’ll control the whole area they’ll be able to blackmail us, blackmail our allies and potentially destroy it and, and commit the ultimate genocide against Israel.”

The Biden administration signed off on a transfer of $6 billion in seized assets to Iran in an exchanged for five American prisoners in September. The administration additionally extended a sanction waiver for the country, allowing Iran access to $10 billion in formerly frozen assets.