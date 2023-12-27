Cher Files To Obtain Conservatorship Over Her Son

Cher filed for a conservatorship Wednesday to control access to her son Elijah’s finances, citing he was unable to do so himself.

The iconic singer said her 47-year-old son is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to TMZ. She filed documents in court and is seeking to manage the regular payouts from a trust fund set up by his father, Gregg Allman, among other financials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

Cher is said to be concerned the money Elijah is given would be used to buy drugs, rather than on essential living fees, as they are intended. She is worried he cannot make sound decisions at this time and is seeking the authority to direct his spending and aid him in making more responsible choices, according to TMZ.

The 77-year-old star claims to be in the best position to serve as his conservator. The legal paperwork noted two of her other other children are in agreement with her request she handle their sibling’s estate at this time, TMZ reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

Cher reportedly took a jab at Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, accusing her of getting in the way of his attempts and efforts at obtaining mental health assistance and aid with his substance abuse addiction.

The situation became contentious in 2022, when King accused Cher of kidnapping Elijah in an effort to force him into rehab — which Cher vehemently denied, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Amanda Bynes’ Parents Push Back Against Enforcing Another Conservatorship)

A hearing has been scheduled in court for Mar. 6 to establish whether or not Cher will be appointed as Elijah’s conservator.