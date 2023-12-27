Woah: Denver Broncos Reportedly Benching Russell Wilson

It’s getting real in Denver!

Being faced with questions regarding Russell Wilson‘s future with the franchise, the Denver Broncos have decided to bench their superstar quarterback for this Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (RELATED: Sports Bettor Wins Nearly $500,000 Off An Utterly Insane 14-Leg NFL Parlay (And I’m Totally Trying It This Weekend)

Sean Payton, who is the head coach of the Broncos. told the team Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will be starting in place of Wilson, with Russ taking over Stidham’s duties as backup, according to Schefter’s sources.

The change at quarterback also helps out the Broncos‘ financial situation and their flexibility heading into the offseason, with Wilson being able to make an extra $37 million (all guaranteed) if he’s unable to pass a physical by March. If Wilson gets injured in the final two games of the season, that guarantee could be launched.

Change in Denver: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton has informed his team that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday vs. the Chargers, with Russell Wilson as the backup, per sources. With a 1-3 record in the last four games, Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in… pic.twitter.com/P6X2DO0jT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2023

I truly hate this for Russell Wilson, because this is coming just days after he helped me win a mountain of cash.

But look at the bright side, Russ! At least Ciara is still your wife! *insert flame emoji*