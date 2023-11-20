Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Hit With Yet Another 4-Game Suspension After Brutal Knock On Vikings’ Josh Dobbs

Three strikes and you’re out from the NFL?

Kareem Jackson, who is a defensive back for the Denver Broncos, has one hell of a reputation when it comes to being a slobberknocker in the National Football League … and though that’s normally a good thing, it’s not when the head is involved. Especially when it happens over and over and over … and over again.

And well, the NFL has had enough, with the league announcing Monday that the 35-year-old has been hit with a second four-game suspension — and without pay at that.

Jackson was suspended four games in October after a brutal knock on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, and he was also ejected for the second time this season in that play. (RELATED: Off-Field Brawl Pops Off Between New York Jets, Buffalo Bills While Heading Back To Locker Rooms)

The Broncos defensive back decided to appeal the suspension, with an impartial arbitrator bringing the ban down to two contests rather than four. This time around, with the circumstances being what they are, that’s unlikely to happen again.

Taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday contest, Jackson brought down his helmet and slammed right into quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Broncos’ DB Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. pic.twitter.com/RGMZ7VGnaL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

Here are the previous shots from Jackson:

Kareem Jackson with the helmet-to-helmet gets him the ejection. #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EklyeJI9VN — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) October 22, 2023

TOUCHDOWN 🚨 Logan Thomas hangs TOUGH through contact for the touchdown on 4th down! Logan Thomas is down and the Commanders and Broncos remonstrate. Flags fly. Jackson should be ejected for this hit. How on Earth did Thomas hold on to this?!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GPB1Jw2nun — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Jakobi Meyers injury Kareem Jackson Helmet to Helmet penalty Jakobi Meyers injured Raiders vs Broncos pic.twitter.com/PpGMhD3WQf — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) September 10, 2023

If you’re the NFL, you have to be thinking … three strikes and you’re out?