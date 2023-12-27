Fox News Radio Anchor Matt Napolitano Dead At 33

Respected Fox Audio Network anchor and longtime reporter Matt Napolitano died of an infection on Dec. 23 at the age of 33.

His death was confirmed by his husband on social media on Dec. 24. “With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning,” Ricky Whitcomb wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dec. 24. Whitcomb paid tribute to Napolitano’s passion for his work. “He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions,” he wrote in his statement.

With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning. He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last minute Jets win today pic.twitter.com/I4fszUMAeh — ricky (@whickywhit) December 25, 2023

Whitcomb went on to describe Napolitano as “an honest journalist who truly cared about facts,” and tenderly added, “You can thank him for the last minute Jets win today.”

In a second post to X, Whitcomb noted that he he had only been married to Napolitano for seven months when tragedy struck. He shared more details with fans about the health issues that led to his passing, saying that he “had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection.”

Napolitano first joined the team at Fox News Radio as a sports anchor. He worked Fox’s SiriusXM channel, Fox News Headlines 24/7, which included extensive coverage of the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 and the World Series, according to Deadline.

The famous reporter and anchor’s extensive portfolio of work also included appearances on Neil Cavuto’s Fox Business Network show.

His accolades include being honored as two-time Associated Press Journalism Award winner for Best Overall Newscast, as noted on his LinkedIn profile. He’s also noted as the 2012 winner for “Newsline.”(RELATED: ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead In Car After He Was Allegedly Blackmailed)

His talents were displayed in his position as an associate news producer at TMZ before he joined the Fox family.

Napolitano is being fondly remembered by friends and fans on social media, as they pay tribute to his legacy, and share fond memories of their shared time together.