‘Fundamentally Wrong’: Jonathan Turley, Gregg Jarrett Rip ‘Politically Driven’ Legal War Against Trump

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett ripped the “politically driven” legal attacks against former President Donald Trump.

The Colorado Republican Party appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision that ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 Republican primary election Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. “For months, this dangerous theory has been replicated throughout the country as challengers try to find a judge or a court that will give credence to this theory,” Turley told “Hannity” guest host Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary in the Trump administration. (RELATED: Dem Senator Says ‘Any Action’ To Stop Trump From Winning Should Be ‘Encouraged,’ Applauds Kicking Trump Off The Ballot)

“Many of us believe it is fundamentally wrong, from a historical and legal perspective. They found some justices who are willing to do this,” Turley said. “That court had seven Democratically-appointed justices and three of them refused to sign on with this and said it was clearly wrong. They were able to eke out a 4-3 win in Colorado. That’s a known outlier. You have the Michigan Supreme Court following other courts in refusing to disqualify the former president. So it is ripe for the Supreme Court to review. There’s a conflict among the states, and it’s a very weighty issue here, obviously, for the country.”

WATCH:



Jarrett also praised the appeal by the Republican Party of Colorado.

“The Republican committee of Colorado does have standing to appeal the Supreme Court, because it’s directly harmed. As they say, denying their party’s ability to choose a candidate of its choice and I agree with Professor Turley, I suspect the Supreme Court will take this case because it is too important not to,” Jarrett said. “I would also expect the high court to overturn the Colorado decision on the very grounds cited in today’s petition.”

“You know, kicking Trump off the ballot, that is a violation of his constitutional right to due process,” Jarrett continued. “My goodness, he hasn’t been charged with insurrection or tried or convicted. The Colorado court removed him from the ballot by fiat.”

Jarrett also blasted special counsel Jack Smith for seeking to bar Trump from raising allegations of politicization during his trial. Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in August.

WATCH:



“Look, many people believe, including Donald Trump, that Jack Smith’s case is politically driven, but the special counsel wants to silence Trump from arguing what he believes, so the irony should be lost on no one,” Jarrett told McEnany. “Smith’s accusing Trump of injecting politics into a prosecution that already reeks of partisan politics. Trump should be free to present a defense of his own choosing. That is fundamental in America, but Jack Smith is afraid of that. He wants to be both prosecutor and dictate the defense simultaneously.”

The New York Times reported in April 2022 that President Joe Biden expressed frustration with the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump and sought his prosecution while labeling him a “threat” to democracy.

