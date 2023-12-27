Reports Give Tragic Reason For Melania’s Absence From Trump Christmas Photo

Former first lady Melania Trump was absent from the Trump family Christmas card because she is caring for her sick mother, according to reports.

The former first family shared a snap from their festivities showing former President Donald Trump alongside his children Don Jr., Ivanka and Tiffany with their respective spouses. Barron Trump was also seen standing tall above the rest along with several of the former president’s grandchildren. Melania’s absence was noticeable, with many on social media speculating her whereabouts.

Page Six reported that Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs, is in the hospital and is very sick. Melania has been by her mother’s side constantly, according to the report. (RELATED: Melania Trump Wants Tucker Carlson To Be Husband’s VP: REPORT)

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source close to the former first lady told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

What are they feeding Barron?!? pic.twitter.com/jZteAdY9NW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2023

The image was shot at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Melania has kept mostly out of the spotlight since leaving office, though an unidentified source told Page Six that Trump recently struck a deal with Melania to step up her public appearances.

“Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” the source reportedly told Page Six. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic First Ladies and leave her mark on history … she feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around.”