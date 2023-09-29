REPORT: Melania Trump Recently Renegotiated Prenup With Donald Trump

Melania Trump has reportedly renegotiated the terms of her pre-nuptial agreement with Donald Trump as he seeks a second presidential term.

Sources close to the couple noted that the changes to the prenup were made “quietly” and were sparked by the potential for a second stint in the White House, according to Page Six. “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump,” the source told the outlet.

Melania and Donald married in 2005, and this latest revision is “at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” the source told Page Six.

The independent source insisted that the changes to the legal documents do not necessarily signal that the former first lady intends to leave Trump.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” the source said, per the outlet.

“I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain,” a second source added, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Moves To Protect Her Valuables And Assets Amid Divorce)

The initial source that spoke out about the revision of the documents also noted that Donald’s recent legal woes were a factor in the newly inked documents.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered” the source said, per Page Six.

Donald is currently facing litigation that could result in significant payouts, including a $250 million civil suit and a court ordered $5 million penalty for defaming E. Jean Carroll, according to the outlet.