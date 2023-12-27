‘Vile Old Lady’: Colby Covington Says Rosie O’Donnell Should Be Sent To ‘Loony Bin’

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Colby Covington told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that celebrity Rosie O’Donnell needs to be sent to the “loony bin” in 2024, following comments she made about the fighter.

Covington appeared on “The Tucker Carlson Encounter” to discuss politics and his fighting experience in MMA. After a video played that showed Rosie O’Donell trashing Covington before his UFC 296 fight, Carlson began by asking the MMA star if he had ever fought the celebrity before, to which Covington stated he would never fight a woman. (RELATED: ‘Stamina For Days’: MMA Star Says Trump Would Thrash Biden In Hypothetical Fight)

“So why do you think Rosie O’Donnell — You’ve never fought Rosie O’Donnell, right?” questioned Carlson.

“No, I would never fight a woman,” Covington stated.

Ep 57. Imagine any other sports league employing a guy like Colby Covington. Impossible. TIMESTAMPS (00:00) Why does Rosie O’Donnell hate Colby?

(12:25) Trump’s chances in 2024

(15:37) The art of talking trash

(23:10) Becoming a fighter pic.twitter.com/fgK5hX852z — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 27, 2023

Carlson continued by thanking the MMA star for his response, noting “a lot of people” now think “it’s okay” to beat up women before pivoting to asking why he believes O’Donnell is “so mad” at him. Covington responded by stating he had no idea why O’Donnell hates him, but that anytime she is “getting unhinged” it’s a step closer “to taking back America.” (RELATED: Jorge Masvidal’s Rivalry With Longtime Opponent Colby Covington Takes Center Stage At Presser For Different Fight)

“Thank you for saying that. I mean, it’s not, it’s not obvious now when they’re pretending to be men, a lot of people think it’s okay to beat them up. It’s not. But why do you think she’s so mad at you? Since I assume you don’t know her or hang out with her?” Carlson questioned.

“Yeah, no. You know, every time I see, you know, Rosie getting unhinged, I think that’s a sign that we’re getting closer to taking back America. You know, she’s a crazy mean old vial old lady. But, you know, I’m not sure what I ever did to offend her, so I’d gladly do it again. But we need to send her to the loony bin in 2024,” Covington stated.

Covington and O’Donnell have a muddled history between them, in which both have thrown various comments towards each other. In early 2020 Covington had notably called the celebrity a “fat pig” as a response to a dig she threw after the MMA star had lost a fight, according to Essentially Sports.