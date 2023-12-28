‘Really Scary’: Former Obama Advisor Jennifer Palmieri Says It’s ‘Too Late’ For Biden’s 2024 Campaign

Former Obama advisor and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Palmieri warned Thursday that President Joe Biden doesn’t have a strong hand heading into election year.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Pamieri how she would feel “right now holding the hand that Joe Biden has, turning into an election year?”

“I would think, it’s super scary. The fate of the Republic is hanging in the balance, and there are polls that have Donald Trump leading right now, but I would have faith that … To Eugene’s point on the economy, we know that the Federal Reserve is planning on lowering rates. We know that is something that can — that is — that is something that signals to actual consumers, real voters, things are different and things are improving,” Palmieri said.



“You hear that when you hear about people not liking Biden’s economic policies, if you dig underneath that, interest rates are a big part of that,” Palmieri continued. “I would feel good about making the economic argument. I would feel great about being able to make the argument against what the sort of threat that Trump represents. And we can use Ron DeSantis talking about Trump weaponizing government. We can use Chris Christie’s voice talking about the danger that Trump represents.” (RELATED: Voters Are Increasingly Ditching The Democratic Party For The GOP In Crucial Swing State)

“So it’s not just going to be Biden, but there is just this scary thing that overhangs everything about whether we’re just too divided. It’s just too late. There’s too many silos. How am I going to reach all of the voters I need to reach given all the media silos that there are? I mean, that is what I would be churning on every day is just sort of the mechanics of getting that message out,” Palmieri added.

Biden has continually slipped in the polls, losing double-digit support among young female voters who typically back Democrats by a large margin, a survey by J.L Partners/Daily Mail found. A New York Times/Siena College poll also found that majority of women, 18-to-29-year-olds, independents and Hispanics disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Biden is also behind in the polls when stacked against former President Donald Trump in several key swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.