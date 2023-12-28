‘Mission: Impossible’ Co-Star, Hannah Waddingham, Reveals The Truth About Tom Cruise

Actress Hannah Waddingham appeared on the Christmas day segment of ITV’s “James Martin’s Saturday Morning,” and revealed what it was really like to work with Tom Cruise.

Waddingham co-stars in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 8” alongside Cruise, and defended the star fiercely against critics. “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now,” Waddingham said. “Having met him and having spent five days intensely … he is without doubt one of the most lovely, and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met.”

Cruise has been the subject of criticism for his outlandish behavior off-screen, which was initially triggered when he made the headlines for jumping on Oprah Winfrey’s couch on her show in 2005. He has faced intense, widespread backlash for his association with the Church of Scientology, which has long been a controversial religion many have described as a cult-like organization.

While popular opinion of Cruise may be questionable at times, Waddingham came forward to say her experience with the daredevil actor has been significantly different. She noted she still has “another kind of main scene” to shoot with Cruise when production resumes, and she seemed eager to work with the actor once more. According to Waddingham, filming the action movie on the USS George H.W. Bush fighter carrier with Cruise has been enjoyable.

“Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him,” she told Martin.

The exact role and character that Waddingham is set to play in "Mission: Impossible 8" has yet to be revealed.

The movie was initially scheduled to open in theatres June 28, 2024, but has since been pushed by Paramount Pictures, due to strike-related production delays, according to The Independent. The film is now set to be released May 23, 2025.