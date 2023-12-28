Morgan Wallen Wrote Almost 40% Of The Most Successful Songs Of 2023

One recording artist is responsible for nearly 40% of the most successful songs of 2023. Can you guess who it is?

That’s right! It’s Morgan Wallen, the corporate mainstream music industry’s least favorite and most powerful singer-songwriter in the nation right now. As we already reported, Wallen absolutely dominated the charts throughout 2023 thanks to his surprise 36-track album “One Thing At A Time.” There were only 18 No. 1 hits all year, and Wallen had the biggest song — “Last Night.”

Wallen also had 18 songs in the Top 50 country tracks of the year, according to Men’s Journal. That means Wallen made up 36% of the top 50 country music genre songs, six of which sat in the Top 10 throughout the year. But not all of the songs were on Wallen’s most recent album.

Guys, Morgan Wallen Just Showed Up In A Drake Video | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/euMHpXAPez — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 20, 2023

It turns out that a whole host of the Top 50 tracks came from Wallen’s previous two albums, “Dangerous” and “If I Know Me.” Absolute hits like “Chasin’ You,” “More Than My Hometown” and “Whiskey Glasses” also found their place on the chart.

The only other artist to come close to Wallen’s success was Luke Combs, who had two songs in the Top 10: “The Kind Of Love We Make” and his cover of “Fast Car.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Deletes New Song After Suspicious Backlash Online)

Wallen is apparently busy ramping up for 2024, writing music with artists like Post Malone and breaking out into other business ventures thanks to the astounding success of his 2023. We can’t wait to see what happens next!