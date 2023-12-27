Morgan Wallen Deletes New Song After Suspicious Backlash Online

Morgan Wallen released and then deleted a sample of his new song “I Had Some Help” on Friday, apparently due to backlash on social media.

I don’t know what ugly tasteless loser wouldn’t enjoy Wallen’s new track, co-written by Post Malone, Ernest, and Charlie Handsome, but apparently, a bunch of folks took to social media on Friday to spew their hatred of what is, by definition, a really good song. The negative backlash against Wallen was shared by Country Cast, and honestly, the whole thing feels very weird.

Wallen is coming out of an untouchable year as the biggest recording and touring artist across all-genre rankings. In the last weeks alone, he’s had his 11th No. 1 single, won a slew of awards, showed up in a new music video from Drake, and is essentially un-canceled by the corporate mainstream media, right?

Wrong. A majority of the lizard people who run the corporate mainstream music industry hate Wallen. His entire career is supported by his fans, not some faceless failed musician who gets kicks out of controlling them (ie: literally everyone who runs Big Music). And since his fans make up most of America, the lack of control Big Music has over us, dear reader, and Wallen, is enough to make their blood boil (trust me, I spent way too much time around these people during my 20s).

Since Wallen’s new sample is definitely good, it feels so weird to have such an extreme backlash. Quite frankly, there are songs on his last album “One Thing At A Time” that aren’t as catchy or funky as this new sound, so why the sudden hate? (RELATED: Country Music Star Ashlie Amber Credits Morgan Wallen With Bringing Black People Into The Genre)

My gut tells me this hatred isn’t coming from Wallen’s actual fans. I honestly wouldn’t put it past Big Music to pay a (probably nominal) fee to have Wallen’s social pages spammed with negative reviews just to try and dampen his spirit. And clearly, it worked.

The sample is gone from Wallen’s socials, and the world is worse off for it. I wish he’d release the full song before the year is up just so we can all dance to it as we enter 2024. Maybe if we all ask him enough, he’ll do that for us.