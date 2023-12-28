Sen. Rick Scott Announces He Was Swatted At Florida Home

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scot announced Thursday that he and his wife were “swatted” at their home in Naples while having dinner.

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards ‘swatted’ my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe,” Scott said in a tweet.

This comes after both Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and New York Republican Rep. Brandon Williams announced they were both swatted over the holidays. (RELATED: Another Republican Lawmaker Claims To Have Been Swatted On Christmas Day)

Swatting is when someone makes a fake call to law enforcement to report a false crime, sending a SWAT team or other law enforcement to show up at an unsuspecting person’s home.

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” Williams said in a tweet after he was swatted. (RELATED: MTG Swatted On Christmas)

Swatting is extremely dangerous and has led to deaths.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene tweeted Monday.