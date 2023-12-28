‘These Beasts, Scum’: Russian Celebs, Media, Ripped For Ultra Elite ‘Almost Naked’ Party

Russian blogger and rapper, Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva, was reportedly jailed amid backlash over organizing an “almost naked” party Dec. 20 at a Moscow nightclub.

The raunchy party, attended by a number of celebrities, prompted outrage among conservative politicians and supporters of the war in Ukraine. Russian politicians slammed the party goers for organizing the event amid the current political landscape.

“There is a war going on in the country, but these beasts, scum are organising all this, these brutes who don’t care what’s going on,” Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said in a Telegram post, according to The Guardian.

Scantily clad party guests wore outfits made of mesh and lace, with some attendees partying in racy lingerie, Instagram posts by the user @_agentgirl_ show. Rapper Nikolai Vasilyey, known by the moniker ‘Vacio,’ reportedly wore nothing but a sock.

Footage of the event quickly circulated on Russian social media, sparking immediate criticism by pro-war commentators and nationalist officials, the outlet reported.

Vasilyey was summoned to court and sentenced to 15 days in prison, under charges of “gay propaganda” law, according to The Guardian.

Concerts and advertising contracts of other artists were reportedly terminated.

The backlash and immediate threat of cancelation and incarceration reportedly prompted Russian’s famed pop star, Filipp Kirkorov, to issue a plea for forgiveness.

“In these difficult times, heroic times, an artist of my calibre, a people’s artist, cannot and should not be so irresponsible when participating in various events,” he said, according to The Guardian.

Public figure and Putin’s rumored goddaughter, Ksenia Sobchak, was also at the event, and lent her voice to the growing public apologies being issued by party-goers, the outlet reported.

“If anyone was offended by my appearance, I apologise for that,” she said, “I don’t want to cause hatred and anger toward myself and other artists because of this stupid accident.”

Tax evasion investigations have been launched against the party’s influencers, The Guardian reported. More than 20 people reportedly launched a class-action lawsuit pushing for Ivleeva to pay a billion roubles to a pro-war charity as a form of restitution.

“Тhey say that Russia knows how to forgive. If so, I would like to ask you, the people, for a second chance,” Ivleeva said in an apology issued Wednesday, The Guardian reported. (RELATED: Brazilian Model Caroline Werner Lashes Out After Being Arrested For Walking Dogs While Apparently Topless)

“If the answer is no, then I’m ready for my public execution. I won’t shy away. I’m ready for any outcome,” she said, according to the outlet.