Social Media Roars With Laughter At Video Showing Amy Schumer Falling Down Her Own Stairs

Social media users can’t stop laughing after viewing a viral video of a woman appearing to be Amy Schumer falling down the stairs.

The comedian was roasted by online trolls after a video posted by @LyricVault made its rounds on social media. Haters immediately ignited the internet with jokes and jabs at Schumer’s expense. The video appeared to show Schumer dancing away on her own staircase while taking on the Stair Challenge, and within mere seconds, she apparently lost her footing, fell flat on her ass and whacked her head against the railing.

“Literally the only time that Amy Schumer has ever been funny,” one user wrote.

Schumer appeared to barely make it to the fourth step before falling hard, and critics are relentlessly mocking the star.

“This is literally everyone’s prayers coming to fruition,” one social media user wrote.

“OH MY GOD THOSE POOR FUCKING STAIRS 😭😭😭😭 I HOPE THEYRE OKAY! AND THE BANISTER?!!?(! WHY LORD WHY!!!! 😩😩😩😩😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thoughts and prayers for the foundation of the home 😭😭😭🙏🏿🤲🏿🧎🏿‍♀️” wrote another critic.

“When people haven’t done anything active in 30 years, they’re always shocked when they hurt themselves,” another person wrote.

The video was initially captioned: “Amy Schumer hospitalized after attempting TikTok trend. Sources say she’s in critical condition,” but was later updated to reflect that the statement was untrue. (RELATED: Amy Schumer’s Painfully Unfunny Comedy Promo Doubles As An Abortion Ad)

Some have argued the woman in the video isn’t actually Schumer, but at this point, the mere fact that the comedian is being made fun of to this degree over a supposed fall, tells us everything we need to know about how ‘unloved’ she really is. Schumer’s hate club remains strong, with many new critics coming forward by the hour to laugh at her demise.

The video has been viewed more than 33.5 million times at the time of this writing.