‘I Was So Unhappy With Myself’: Jon Pardi Describes His Sobriety Journey

Famous country artist Jon Pardi admitted he had issues with alcohol addiction and described Dec. 14 on the show “Wonderly” the challenges he faced along his journey toward sobriety.

Pardi opened up about how he felt while he struggled with addiction, and how far he has come with his devotion to remaining sober. The star recently appeared on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast, where he candidly addressed his lifestyle change.

“I’ve been 112 days sober. I’ve lost a bunch of weight,” he said. “I was pre-diabetic, and I was just like, ‘I gotta — I gotta stop,'” he told hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson.

Pardi spoke about how “unhappy” he was with his weight and his overall image, which played a part in his decision to ultimately walk away from alcohol.

“I was really getting to the point where every picture, every video I was so unhappy with myself,” he said.

“And where I was going, I needed to just take a break.”

The famous country music artist is now able to look back and see the results of his hard work. He has been spreading the word to others his weight loss and sobriety went hand-in-hand.

“I just did a photo shoot and I was like … ‘Damn, I look good.’ Take that, Tito’s!'” he joked.

“But for anybody that’s thinking about it, if they want to lose weight and you do drink, let me tell you, it does help tremendously if you stop.”

Pardi didn’t indicate how long he planned to remain sober, but he did admit he traded in one addiction for another, and said he now indulges in sugar more frequently. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Really Dark Place’: Guns N’ Roses Star Reveals The Depths Of His Addiction)

“Let me tell you, I love me some ice cream!” he said.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not drinking. I better get this Twix candy ice cream.’ Coffee ice cream. So good.”