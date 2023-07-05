Heather Locklear Suffering From Addiction Issues, Family Alleges

Heather Locklear’s family alleges the former star is battling alcohol addiction once again, and they are concerned about her well-being.

Locklear has been in and out of rehab more than a dozen times over the past several years but seemed to be sober and well for an extended time before this alleged relapse.

“The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless,” a source close to the family told the Daily Mail.

The source said this has been difficult for “Richie [Sambora], her family, especially her daughter Ava who loves her so much.”

A prayer for Heather Locklear 😢 pic.twitter.com/atKVqOu0QW — Bi***h I’m Perfect 👁️ (@perfect_bih) July 5, 2023

“Tequila has always been her drink. She can’t stay away from it,” the source said.

The source said Locklear’s behavior and alcohol abuse has been “unfair” to her fiancé, former motocross driver Chris Heisser because “he is battling alcohol too,” according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Assists Bam Margera Through Rehab)

“[Chris] has to drive her for mandatory errands and try to sustain his career while lying to family and friends consistently hiding her alcohol and drug problems,” the source said.

The source noted Heisser and Locklar “told friends she has been drinking again months ago and would return to rehab to no avail.”

The source also alleged Locklear has been taking a popular diabetes medicine called Ozempic, which has recently been widely used for weight loss purposes. It is believed Locklear has lost roughly 40 pounds while on the drug.

Heather Locklear drinking again, on Ozempic after 20 rehab stints: source https://t.co/YYiwop7Bpr — @LynnMissFlynn (@LynnMissFlynn) July 5, 2023

News of Locklear’s relapse comes days after images of her balancing dangerously on a ledge while apparently talking to herself surfaced online and on various media outlets. Locklear was shown acting strangely and sprinting across the streets outside of an office building in Malibu, according to Daily Mail.