Ancient Tunnels Finally Revealed To The World. What Do They Mean?

Archaeologists working in China recently revealed a series of extensive underground tunnels believed to be thousands of years old.

Researchers working at the ancient stone city of Houchengzui, northern China (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region), uncovered the extensive network of tunnels thought to be at least 4,300 years old, according to Heritage Daily. The oval-shaped Neolithic city is roughly 341 acres across and home to ancient transportation and defensive networks.

Only six underground tunnel passages have been discovered so far, each between 1.5 and 6 meters depth, the outlet reported. They’re also around 1 to 2 meters high, and 1.5 meters wide. Images of the tunnels were shared on social media.

Extensive tunnel systems thought to be thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of years old, have started being uncovered all over the world. Arguably the most famous is the Derinkuyu complex in Turkey, profiled in the hit Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse.” (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025)

But there are also rumors of hidden tunnels containing all sorts of wild ancient history all over the U.S., particularly in the Grand Canyon.

This is just my opinion, but I honestly believe the only way our species survived the last hundreds of thousands of years is due to our ability to survive underground. Think about it: We somehow lived through asteroid impacts that previously turned dinosaurs into chickens. How could we do this if we didn’t go underground … or maybe our ancestors went up into the cosmos?