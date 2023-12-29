Former GOP Candidate Accused Of Assaulting Multiple Teens During Her Daughter’s 17th Birthday Party

Police charged a former Pennsylvania GOP candidate with assaulting and harassing multiple teens during her daughter’s 17th birthday party, according to court documents.

Records from The Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania showed that Clarice Schillinger, 36, a former GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor seat, was charged Sept. 30 with assault, harassment and selling or furnishing liquor to a minor.

Authorities stated that they were called to a house rented out by Schillinger around 3 a.m. on Sept 30, according to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. The party, which was hosted in the basement, had begun around 10 p.m. the night before, heavily “stocked” with alcohol and roughly 15-20 minors in attendance, the affidavit stated. (RELATED: One Newark Party Leads To 180 Underage Drinking Arrests)

Authorities accused Schillinger of not only “providing alcoholic beverages” to minors, but also pouring “shots” and “participating in drinking games” with them.

“In the basement was a bar area that was stocked with alcoholic beverages to include New Amsterdam vodka and Malibu Bay Breeze rum,” the affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast stated. “Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages, but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games.”

‘Parental Rights’ Mom Accused of Slugging Kid at Boozy Teen Party She Hosted Conservative activist Clarice Schillinger punched a teenager in the face after doing shots with her daughter’s friends, according to court documents.https://t.co/hwTfvwNoTy — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 28, 2023

Sometime early Sept. 30, a fight broke out “between the intoxicated adults,” causing the minors to want to leave the house, according to the affidavit. Schillinger’s “intoxicated boyfriend” allegedly punched two minors in the face, with her mother assaulting a third 17-year-old female, the affidavit reported.

Schilliger reportedly ordered the minors to stay in the house, however, following the incident “multiple” teens had gathered “by the front door to leave the property,” authorities stated. The “parental rights” politician then assaulted a reported 16-year-old boy, allegedly punching him “three times” in the “face/chin area.” (RELATED: New Study Says Jägerbombs Can Affect Your Body In Same Way As Cocaine)

“When multiple minors were gathering by the front door to leave the property in defiance of Schillinger’s order to stay, [redacted] was assaulted by Clarice when she punched him three times on the left side of his face/chin area. [Redacted] stated that he was not injured from Schillinger’s punches from her closed right fist,” the affidavit stated.

Multiple videos from the night captured the incident and were given to authorities. The affidavit additionally noted that it was the second call police had received regarding Schillinger’s residence, emphasizing that she had been “intoxicated and uncooperative with police” on a Sept. 24 call allegedly involving another “possible underage drinking party.”

Following the charges, Schillinger’s attorney Matthew Brittenburg pushed back against the claims stating that the “parental rights” politician has not only “dedicated her life to public service,” but that she has always “been a law-abiding citizen,” according to PennLive.

“Ms. Schillinger has dedicated her life to public service,” attorney Matthew Brittenburg told the outlet. “Additionally, she has always been a law-abiding citizen. Ms. Schillinger looks forward to the opportunity to defend against these allegations.”

Schillinger had previously run as a GOP candidate for the state’s lieutenant governor position in 2022, but ultimately came in fourth place, PennLive reported.