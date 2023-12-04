Mom Arrested Following Video Evidence Of Alleged Assault On 6-Year-Old Over Unhooked Car Seat

Police arrested a 47-year-old mother from Florida and charged her with abusing her six-year-old son Nov. 29.

Authorities arrested Pamela Gladys Gaensel on Wednesday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, according to Broward jail records, NBC Miami reported Thursday. The child reportedly had visible bruises and signs of abuse on his face and body.

The details of the abuse were revealed in a court hearing Thursday, where the prosecutor detailed the alleged abuse, according to NBC Miami. The prosecutor explained that Gaensel forcefully pulled her son out of a car by his hair and threw him onto the sidewalk. She then allegedly hurled a booster seat at him that his leg. Despite the boy’s cries and pleas for her to stop, she reportedly grabbed him again and threw him to the ground a second time. (RELATED: REPORT: Mommy Vlogger Ruby Franke Arrested After Allegedly Abused Child Climbed Out Of Window)

“When law enforcement examined the child and saw that the child had marks on his back from being slapped, marks and bruises on the child’s face, arms and palms,” said a prosecutor, per WSVN.

Gaensel’s defense said the act was a form of discipline, per NBC Miami. She also insisted she had only spanked the child. The arrest took place when Gaensel went to pick up her children from their elementary school.

Following her arrest, she appeared in court and was granted a $5,000 bond, NBC Miami reported. She made bond the same night, and was seen leaving the jail with a blanket over her head to avoid any interaction with the media.