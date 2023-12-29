‘Desperate’: Fans Trash Iggy Azalea After She Announces Porn Awards Gig

Famous artist Iggy Azalea is being called “desperate” as she takes another step into the world of adult entertainment by agreeing to perform at an X-rated event.

The 2024 Adult Video News (AVN) Awards celebrates achievements in the adult entertainment industry by honoring porn stars and those involved in the creation of pornographic films. Azalea has thrown her support behind the show by signing on as a performer, and while some fans are excited to see her take the stage, many are calling this a cheap attempt at reclaiming her broken music career.

The famous artist has boasted her excitement about being part of the porn awards show.

“I’m thrilled to be performing at the AVN Awards—a celebration of passion, fearlessness, and artistic expression,” Azalea said, according to AVN. “I can’t wait to deliver a show that embodies the spirit of liberation and creative freedom. Let’s make this an unforgettable night!”

Azalea has already proven to be ready to use her body to make money after joining OnlyFans in January.

AVN also celebrated the fact that they were able to snag the famous artist for their big show.

“We are over the moon to have the immensely talented Iggy Azalea grace the stage at the 2024 AVN Awards,” AVN CEO Tony Rios said, AVN reported.

“Her captivating performance is bound to make this year’s AVN Awards an epic and unforgettable night,” he said.

The excitement wasn’t shared by all. Some fans took to social media to air their grievances on the matter, saying Azalea sold out by turning her back on music. Others slammed the star for embracing her sexuality in exchange for money.

“No one is listening to her music, just desperate at this point for attention,” one critic said.

“She can’t rap,” another critic argued.

“She has no class and no respect for herself!” said another.

“How fitting,” was another commentator’s observation.

The 33-year-old star has reportedly shifted from making music to bragging about how much money she makes by interacting with fans on the adult-based platform. She is reported to have earned millions, but hasn’t outright declared her OnlyFans income, the outlet reported.

“I’m spending the money on cars and boats and diamonds and I don’t feel bad about it,” she previously boasted, according to Daily Mail.

In February, Azalea admitted she makes money sending suggestive voice recordings to patrons. (RELATED: ‘My Own F*cking Body’: Iggy Azalea Takes Pride In Making Money On OnlyFans)

“Men pay me to tell them that they’re a piece of shit,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

‘They’ll send me like six hundred dollars just to send a voice note,” she reportedly said.

The AVN Awards take place January 27 in Las Vegas.