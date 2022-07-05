Denise Richards Displays Her Patriotism In An American Flag Bikini

Denise Richards put her love for her country on full display by sporting an American flag-themed bikini on the Fourth of July.

Richards showed off her patriotism with a fashion-forward bikini style that easily put others to shame. Her swimwear selection added some shimmer to the day, as the stars on her bikini top actually sparkled in the sun. The bikini was made entirely of sequins, and it elevated Richards’ beach style to the next level. Sequined bikinis are few and far between, and hers was perfectly suited to the festivities.

“Happy 4th 🇺🇸 Link in bio one day only,” she wrote to her 1.4 millions fans and followers in a teaser caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

Richards posed with her knees sunken into the sand, very close to the edge of the water. Her bikini top was a flat-cut, tube-style masterpiece with very thin blue straps. There were five stars visible at the front portion of the swimwear, with two partial stars that seemed cut off by the edge of the fabric. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Nighttime Gingham Bikini Shoot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

Her bikini bottoms were a classic bikini cut and featured the design of the horizontal white-and-red American flag stripes. Like Richards’ bikini top, her bottoms were also designed using sequins. Casually-strewn beach hair was Richards’ nod to the scenic backdrop, but she wore dramatic eyeliner and full cosmetics to really make her image pop.

Richards directed fans that want to see more of her July 4 dedicated bikini to a link in her Instagram bio that would take viewers to her OnlyFans page.