‘I Got This Rich-A*s Life’: Chaka Khan Refuses To Ever Tour Again

Famous musical artist Chaka Khan blatantly refuses to ever tour again, according to a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The musical sensation, whose fruitful career has spanned across decades, is not prepared to hit the road ever again. In fact, she painted a grim image of what her lifestyle is really like when she’s on tour. When speaking on the topic, she made it clear that this was not something she’ll ever embark on again. “Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life,” she told Rolling Stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@chakakhan)

The star, whose real name is Yvette Stevens, explained that she has had a successful career and no longer feels the need to subject herself to a touring lifestyle that she described as “hell.”

“Riding on a bus, pissing in a little bathroom, waking up in the morning and you’re five hours from your hotel where you can take a proper bath or shower and go to bed like a normal human being,” she told the outlet, “and then you got a gig that night. That’s friggin’ insane. It was just insanity. It’s like being a truck driver and a performer. It’s lonely as all get-out.”

The legendary artist went on to explain her current stance on officially retiring from live tours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@chakakhan)

“I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better. So I will not do another tour,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.” (RELATED: ‘Jesus Lives In Me’: Global Superstar Daddy Yankee Announces Retirement From Music, Shares Future Plans)

When asked if she would retire from music altogether anytime soon, she offered a response that poked fun at other artists.

“Well, I might do that three or four times, like other bitches do!” she said.