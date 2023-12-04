Nicolas Cage Says He’s Ready To Call It Quits On Hollywood — And He Knows Just How Many Movies He’s Got Left

Nicolas Cage admitted he has very limited time left in Hollywood and broke down just how many movies he thinks he can still muster up.

Cage, who is approaching his 60th birthday, is aware of the aging process and is trying to make the best of the years he has left.

“It’s starting to solidify—I’m starting to cement my plan,” he told Vanity Fair. “I may have three or four more movies left in me,” he said.

Cage has been pumping out at least one feature film each year for the past 37 years, so the sudden shift in pace will be one that may take some time to get used to. The famous actor racked up six credits in 2023 alone, and has recently completed a series of projects that are soon to be released, according to Vanity Fair.

“I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema,” Cage said, as he spoke of his impressive list of contributions to Hollywood.

“I think I took film performance as far as I could,” he said.

Cage spoke about “not getting stuck,” and revealed he has recently been “wanting to explore the edge of screen performance.”

The famous actor said he’s exploring the idea of dabbling in television which, besides a pilot he filmed at the age of 15, is unfamiliar territory for him.

“Maybe it’s time to look at the immersive streaming experience. I don’t know. I have to look for the next step and I haven’t found it yet,” Cage told Vanity Fair. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage Recalls Being $6 Million In Debt)

Some of Cage’s most highly acclaimed credits include “Moonstruck,” “Raising Arizona,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Fans may want to soak up the next — and quite possibly the last — movies that he churns out.